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Online Nature & Birding Sites Help Track Environmental & Warming Trends
By Roddy Scheer,10 days ago
Dear EarthTalk: Are websites like eBird and iNaturalist tracking environmental and/or species movement trends as a way to monitor environmental trends?. Luckily for the planet and its inhabitants, the answer is a resounding yes. Indeed, community or participatory science is turning millions of observations submitted by everyday nature lovers into datasets scientists use to track where species occur, when they migrate, flower or reproduce, and whether populations are expanding, contracting or shifting as climate and habitats change.