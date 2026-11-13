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These three downtown Fort Worth parks are getting upgrades. What can residents expect?
By Nicole Lopez,10 days ago
Fort Worth officials are discussing how they can upgrade three small downtown parks as public engagement and development grows in the area. Downtown Fort Worth Inc. last week announced a shared initiative between the nonprofit and the city’s park and recreation department to bring amenities to Lanham Plaza, John Peter Smith and Hyde parks.