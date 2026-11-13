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Isabel LaRosa Opens the Dollhouse
By Shaza Mahmood,11 days ago
Isabel LaRosa is drawn to the unsettling perfection of dollhouses. “I love anything that’s kind of unsettling,” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Maryland says. Her latest EP, Promising Young Woman, uses visuals of dolls, bedrooms, and childhood nostalgia, always with a darker undertone. “The dollhouse is something that’s supposed to be very picturesque,” she explains. “And it’s not. There’s obviously something that’s wrong with it.”