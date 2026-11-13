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Fifteen Kitchen Bringing Scratch-Made Soups, Sandwiches and Salads to Zephyrhills
By Courtney McGinley,10 days ago
A new cafe is set to open in Zephyrhills. Led by Dacia Mitchell, Fifteen Kitchen will open inside Mouratoglou Academy, according to filings with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Mouratoglou Academy is a premier tennis and wellness center founded by renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The academy’s flagship...