undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fifty50 Restaurant Group Building Cocktail Bar Concept in Andersonville
By Evan Gallagher,10 days ago
Andersonville is getting another bar addition, this time on the more upscale side. Sin & Tonic is the name of a new drink concept on the way to Andersonville, per a recent Block Club Chicago report. This is coming to 1481 W Berwyn Avenue, next to the iconic Devil Dawgs location. Fifty50 Group, which is managing the concept, is hoping to debut it in mid-December.