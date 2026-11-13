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Kent Street Social Plans New Restaurant to Ottawa Marriott
By Daniela Velez,10 days ago
Kent Street Social is preparing to open at the Ottawa Marriott, bringing a new dining option to the hotel at 100 Kent St. in downtown Ottawa. The hotel announced the upcoming restaurant in a social media post, describing it as a new concept focused on food, handcrafted drinks and a welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant plans to serve guests throughout the day, with breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hour offerings.