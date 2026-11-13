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Shogun Matcha is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar Location
By Emily McGinn,10 days ago
Shogun Matcha is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta in early 2027, according to a recent social media announcement. The announcement stated that Shogun Matcha House will be “somewhere south of Sandy Springs” and “north of Chastain Park.” Tomorrow’s News Today Atlanta reports that it will open in a 1,300-square-foot space at 111 Glenridge Point Parkway.