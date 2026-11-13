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Professor Won’t Shut Up About Stupid Baby
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
Beloved political science Professor Pat Ernity made his grand return from family leave this week. But according to students, he’s far from business as usual. Office hours attendee Kate Hids claims that instead of rounding her 73 to a 95, Prof Ernity yapped about his new baby for 30 minutes. “I couldn’t get a word in! He was all, ‘he’s growing so fast, he sleeps so well, blah blah blah.’ If I wanted to hear about some random kid, I’d watch ‘Toddlers and Tiaras.’” Colleagues have noticed a change as well. Professor Madison Washington reports that the political stickers on Professor Ernity’s door like “Believe Women,” “Justice for Contingents,” and “OJ Did It” have been covered up by photos of the aforementioned stupid baby. Instead of Bobby Kennedy (the first one) campaign posters and MLK quotes, the office walls were plastered with pictures of the same ugly baby from the door. Professor Washington also says that faculty meetings have doubled in length since Professor Ernity has discovered how to show baby photos on the projector. “There are only so many times I can pretend to care,” says Professor Washington. According to Professor Ernity’s advisee George J. H. W. Bush, thesis meetings aren’t going any smoother. “All he talks about is this stupid baby. He’s acting like he’s the one that gave birth. What is he, a seahorse?”
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