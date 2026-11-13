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Holy Cross To Offer Academic Support To Republicans Impacted By Midterm Results
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
In a move of magnanimity and grace, the College has announced that any and all Republicans who participated in the 2026 elections will be eligible to receive support. In an email sent to Republicans, the college stated: “We understand that this time may be hard for you, especially given the time and effort you spent in working towards winning over the past two years. We want you to know that we are here for you and that one bad midterm doesn’t define who you are.”
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