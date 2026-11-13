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Eggplant Writer Missing :’(
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
WORCESTER, MASS—At 4pm on November 8, 2026, the best club on campus hosted its weekly meeting in an undisclosed location. Featuring a robust team with dozens of writers of all age and skill levels, all but one were present. The Executive Director of the Eggplant Section, Billy Barnacles, was missing. Professionally known as “Big Boss,” nobody knows his last whereabouts. His roommate, Bartholomew “Big Business” Benjamin, reported that Big Boss hasn’t returned to the Big Brooks HQ in a minute.