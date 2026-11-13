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College Dumbs Down: Students Need NeeDoh
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
WORCESTER, MA—Holy Cross’s English Department recently interviewed some of the majors to ask questions like “Why are you an English major?” “Who are you?” and “Why should someone study the humanities, especially in this moment of rapid technological change?” To the last question, the college intervened and answered for the naive, callow, ignorant English majors with its shiny new Thesaurus. It appears that the mental capacity of students to obtain any knowledge is contingent on fidget toys.