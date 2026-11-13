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Pangborn grounds all flights following FAA nationwide order due to unspecified ‘extraordinary circumstances'
By The Associated PressEmily Thornton World news editor,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday night that airplane departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop that Trump administration officials blamed on “overloaded,” “outdated” systems. Even with the order being lifted, the airlines will not be able to return to normal operations...
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