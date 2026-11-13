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D.B. Cooper Found at Holy Cross
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
It was almost 55 years ago that D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane, stole $200,000, then jumped out of the plane never to be seen again. After slipping that note to a stewardess that said “no funny stuff or I’ll do the job,” he changed the course of unsolved mysteries for the rest of time. Many years later, bills from D.B. Cooper’s ransom cash were recovered on a beach and linked to Cooper through Serial Numbers.
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