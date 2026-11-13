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Nevada Road-Trippers Know These 7 Gas Station Cafes Serve Better Food Than They Should
10 days ago
Nevada has a lot of empty highway, and that means a lot of meals happen wherever the fuel is. Most gas station food is just there to keep you going until the next town. But a few stops across the state cook burgers, tacos, fried chicken, and homemade ice cream that people plan their drives around. Here are seven fill-up spots where the kitchen is the real reason to pull over.
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