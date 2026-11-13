undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA Takes AI-Powered SMART System Nationwide to Reduce Air Traffic Congestion
By Gio Farley,4 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expanding its AI-powered Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system across the United States as part of efforts to improve air traffic control and reduce flight congestion. The artificial intelligence system will be deployed across all 22 air route traffic control centers, giving aviation specialists additional tools to monitor aircraft movements, anticipate disruptions, and recommend more efficient flight paths.