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Fall Signing Frenzy: Kentucky Athletics Adds Several Top Recruits to Five Different Teams
By Audrey Makowski,11 days ago
The future is looking bright for several athletic programs, as the Wildcats continue to add talent to their rosters. Kentucky Women’s Tennis, Women’s Golf, Men’s Tennis, Softball and Men’s Golf have each announced the new addition of several highly-ranked recruits who will make their way to Lexington in the fall of 2027.
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