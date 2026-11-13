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Christendom Senior Discovers a Deeper Understanding of Life Through Catholic Education
10 days ago
Until her junior year of high school, Christendom College was not part of Jillian Vincent’s plans. In fact, she had never even heard of it. The Texas native expected to attend Hillsdale College in Michigan. She attended a Hillsdale College-affiliated charter school and participated in a summer program at the college after her sophomore year. It was there, however, that she met David Ferrel, now her fiancé, who would unexpectedly introduce her to Christendom.