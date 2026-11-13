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Law’s Miranda Leppla says Ohio’s political shift could create opportunities to advance clean energy
By Story by:,9 days ago
The GOP lost its iron grip on Ohio. What’s the outlook for clean energy?. Canary Media: Miranda Leppla, the director of the Environmental Law Clinic at the School of Law, said Ohio’s political shift could create opportunities to advance clean energy by prioritizing public health, environmental impacts, and affordability. Gov.-elect Amy Acton’s victory and Democratic gains in the state House could help, though significant legislative and regulatory obstacles remain.
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