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Heisman Trophy Winner on Kalshi Before Week 11 Matchups
10 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. There are three main contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Entering Week 11 games on Saturday, Jeremiah Smith is the frontrunner on Kalshi at 33%. Below, we look at matchups for Smith, as well as Darian Mensah and CJ Carr. Take a look at stats, opponents and their chances to win the award.