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East Texas Artists Series: Philana Oliphant
By Emmi Hasselbach,11 days ago
For Philana Oliphant, making art is a way of maintaining a sense of wholeness. Drawing, cutting, printing, and sculpting offer ways to work through the uncertainties of everyday life while remaining attentive to its small wonders. In her studio, the sound of graphite moving across Duralar or a blade cutting through Yupo becomes part of the experience. She works without music or television, listening closely to the sounds her materials make as she builds intricate compositions through repeated marks, cuts, and layers.