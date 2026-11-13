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Adobe MAX Hands Creatives Agents and Marketing Teams a Governance Job
By Greg Kihlstrom, 2025 Contributor of the Year,10 days ago
Agents now reach native Adobe files through Firefly, Capsules and outside tools. Brand teams have until 2027 to act. New agent routes. Adobe added Creative Agent assistants, always-on Firefly agents, Capsules and local MCP integrations that let third-party agents edit native Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects files. Competing rule...