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SBN Reacts: Mizzou Fans Predict 2-1 the Rest of the Way
By Sammy Stava,10 days ago
Mizzou Football is 6-3 with three games remaining in the regular season. How will the Tigers finish? Most predict 2-1. The 22nd-ranked Missouri Tigers enter their last three games on the regular season at 6-3 (3-3 SEC). The final stretch is an uphill climb for Mizzou’s very slim College Football Playoff hopes — starting with a daunting task at No. 1 Georgia tomorrow afternoon in Athens (2:30 p.m. CST on ABC).