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Muskegon Discovery Lab Plans January Debut for Assistive Tech
By Alan Rao,7 days ago
A Muskegon kitchen was built so a wheelchair user can reach the cabinets, start the faucet by voice, and cook in an oven that uses infrared light. Jeffrey Van Dyke, a Muskegon resident who uses a wheelchair, said it was the first kitchen built with someone like him in mind. He called the lab a game changer that could make cooking possible for him, and said the technology could give him more freedom to cook and live more fully.