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Making the Great American Songbook Great — and New — Again
By Josef Woodard,10 days ago
Rachael Price, the captivating jazz-informed pop/soul singer from Lake Street Dive, seems to exemplify the concept of finding fruitful, long-lasting partners in college. She connected with members of Lake Street Dive after meeting and bonding as students at New England Conservatory. The band has risen to impressive heights — rising in local venue ranks from the Lobero Theatre to the Santa Barbara Bowl last year.