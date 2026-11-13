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Anti-hunger advocates worried about proposed federal SNAP rule that would tighten eligibility
By Maine Public,10 days ago
A proposed federal rule that would tighten eligibility for food assistance is facing criticism from anti-hunger advocates in Maine. The rule would bar states from automatically qualifying certain people for SNAP benefits if they receive benefits under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. Robin McCarthy, chief advancement officer...
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