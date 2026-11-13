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21 Couch-Potato Dog Breeds That Hate Long Walks
By publishers@mediavine.com,9 days ago
How we research, our editorial independence, and our AI policy. There’s something incredibly liberating about admitting you don’t want a dog that’ll drag you on five-mile hikes every morning. Some of us love the idea of a furry companion who’s perfectly content with a leisurely stroll around the block, followed by a solid eight hours of premium couch time. The good news? There are plenty of dog breeds out there who share your passion for the art of relaxation. These aren’t lazy dogs – they’re lifestyle experts who understand that sometimes the best part of life happens on a comfortable sofa with someone you love.