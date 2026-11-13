undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 3 USC prepares to take on top-ranked South Carolina in “The Real SC” battle
By Madison Hodges,10 days ago
No. 3 USC women’s basketball is heading to Greenville, South Carolina, to take on the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the battle of “The Real SC” on Sunday. The Trojans look to continue their undefeated start after coming off a dominant 105-44 victory over the College of Charleston on Tuesday. The victory was led by the trio of guards – freshman Saniyah Hall and sophomore Jazzy Davidson, both with 24 points, followed by senior JuJu Watkins with 20 points. It marked the Trojans’ third consecutive game scoring 100 or more points.