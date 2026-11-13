undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Francis High School Connects With Prospective Students at Local School Visits and Fairs
By Faith Fernandez,9 days ago
St. Francis High School’s admissions season continues! The school has enjoyed connecting with prospective students and their families during recent visits to partner schools and high school fairs at Pasadena Christian School, St. Rita School and All Souls World Language Catholic School. A big thank-you to these partner schools...