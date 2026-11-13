undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montgomery County directs $170K to victims services organizations
By MediaNews Group,10 days ago
NORRISTOWN — Several Montgomery County row officers secured more than $170,000 in funding for victim services programming designed to assist area residents in need. The six-figure funding announcement on Nov. 10 from Montgomery County Treasurer Jason Salus, Clerk of Courts Lori Schreiber and District Attorney Kevin Steele was geared to help agecnies in light of reductions in federal monies.
2