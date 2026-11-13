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St. Nick’s Festival of Trees Returns to Festival Hall Starting November 21
10 days ago
The holiday season officially kicks off in Racine as St. Nick’s Festival of Trees opens its doors on Saturday, November 21, at Festival Hall. Featuring a breathtaking display of exquisitely decorated holiday trees, festive sights, and family-friendly community traditions, this year’s event promises to be a magical experience for visitors of all ages.
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