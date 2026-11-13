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New North Parkway Bike Lanes Already Blocked By Parked Cars, Memphis Riders Say
By Bob Norris,7 days ago
Drivers on North Parkway are navigating a brand-new lane configuration this week after the Tennessee Department of Transportation finished resurfacing the stretch between Danny Thomas Boulevard and East Parkway, restriping it to include a parking-protected bike lane. The change rearranges the busy corridor into two traffic lanes, a parking lane, and a bike lane, but not everyone is convinced it is working as intended.