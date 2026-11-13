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Supreme Court agrees to hear case on Trump administration’s suspension of asylum
By Amy Howe,10 days ago
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether the Trump administration can suspend access to asylum for immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a brief list of orders from their private conference earlier in the day, the justices announced that it will review a ruling by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., that struck down the policy as an overreach by the government. The court also added a second case involving the standard for securities-fraud cases to its oral argument docket for the 2026-27 term.