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Ameren offers energy bill assistance to veterans, active-duty military members
By Sasha Moore,11 days ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Ameren is encouraging veterans and active-duty military members struggling to pay their energy bills to apply for financial assistance through its Military Assistance Fund. The city of Carbondale shared information about the program during Military Appreciation Week to help eligible residents learn about available resources.
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