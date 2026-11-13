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After midterm victory, Ruben Gallego leads Democrat push to protect immigrant workers
By Ariana Figueroa,11 days ago
From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Phoenix one of a kind, New Times is there. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. Democrats and business leaders publicly lobbied the Trump administration Wednesday to prioritize...
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