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Downtown Racine’s December First Friday Brings Holiday Creativity, Shopping and Entertainment to Downtown
10 days ago
Creative Crawl Christmas Market on Dec. 4 features local artists, handmade gifts, interactive art activities, live music and holiday experiences throughout downtown. Downtown Racine Corporation invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at the Creative Crawl Christmas Market, taking place during First Friday on Friday, Dec. 4, from 4–9 p.m. throughout Downtown Racine.