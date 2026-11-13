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Kipsirat Punches Ticket to Nationals with 6th-Place Finish
10 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Caren Kipsirat took sixth place in the women's six-kilometer race to earn All-Region honors and punch her ticket to Nationals. Kipsirat's sixth-place finish is the second-best by a Wolverine at a regional race all-time behind only Everlyn Kemboi's championship run in 2022. On the men's side, Sila Kiplagat repeated as an All-Region honoree, placing 22nd at 29:50.7 after finishing 14th last year in Salt Lake City.