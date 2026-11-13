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Brian Simpson
10 days ago
Brian Simpson, of Fish Creek, departed this earthly plane on October 31, 2026. He was born November 26, 1967 to Kennth Wayne Simpson and Linda Ann (Sponcel) Simpson. He grew up in Arizona and lived in various residences throughout Maricopa County. He grew up mountain biking and spent much of his early years hitting the tracks in the southwest. Brian eventually moved to Maui, Hawaii where he got a job working at Longhi's in Lahaina. He met some of his lifelong friends working there, including Dave Ellmann. Brian also adopted his beloved four-legged surfing companion, Amber, while living on the island. When it was time for a change of scenery he decided to join his friend Dave, along with Amber, back on the mainland and reside in Door County. It felt so much like a home that it ended up being his final place of residence. He spent well over a decade in the rural outskirts of Fish Creek at Dave's farm property (Camp David). It was there Brian made memories with lifelong friends, some of which became chosen family. If you're wondering if you were one of them, you probably are. It was also a general consensus that Brian gave the absolute best hugs on earth so if you missed out -- sorry 'bout your luck, cuz. Brian charmed visitors at several restaurants during his residence including the former C & C Club and English Inn of Fish Creek, Galileo's of Egg Harbor, and Harbor Fish Market of Baileys Harbor. Most recently, Brian was employed at Segway the Door Tours for the last five years. Brian's deepest love was for his dogs. The late Amber, and his current pups, Bailey and Ryder. Brian loved hiking and camping with them and also going out for boat rides. He loved golfing at Stonehenge with his dear friends and playing pickleball at the YMCA. Brian was also a big fan of thrifting. Always wanting to bring a smile to someone's face, his generous spirit and sense of humor will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.