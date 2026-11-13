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The Hunger Games: Sunshine on the Reaping :: Baltimore Screening Passes Mon., Nov. 16
By HOTCHKA Free Movie Pass,10 days ago
✦ If you cannot attend, do not download passes. Quantities are limited. HOTCHKA has partnered with Lionsgate to offer readers in the Baltimore area a chance to download free advance screening passes for The Hunger Games: Sunshine on the Reaping, starring Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr..