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What ECLIPSE 1 Means for Hepatitis Delta Treatment, With Nancy Reau, MD
10 days ago
Nancy Reau, MD, discusses ECLIPSE 1 data showing monthly elebsiran plus tobevibart achieved undetectable HDV RNA in 79% of patients with hepatitis delta. Monthly subcutaneous elebsiran plus tobevibart achieved undetectable hepatitis D virus (HDV) RNA with alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization in 44% of adults with chronic hepatitis delta at Week 48, compared with 0% in a delayed-treatment arm, according to results from the phase 3 ECLIPSE 1 trial presented at.