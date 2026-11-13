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Travelers face disruption at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport during hours-long ground stop
By Kyle Beery,10 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (News 10) - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a nationwide ground stop that halted flights across the country because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The FAA had said the ground stop was due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. Lansing’s...
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