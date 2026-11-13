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JUST IN: No injuries after driver crashes into Palm Beach Tan at Bradlee Shopping Center
By James Cullum,10 days ago
There were no injuries after an elderly woman drove through a front window of Palm Beach Tan (3690 King Street) in the Bradlee Shopping Center on Friday afternoon (Nov. 13). Palm Beach Tan staff told ALXnow that they saw the blue sedan heading toward the window and were able to get out of the way in time. Staffers then helped the woman out of her vehicle, and the Alexandria Fire Department determined there was no structural damage to the building, according to radio dispatches.