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Making Contact – NSPM-7: Dissent Becomes Terrorism
11 days ago
In September 2025, President Trump signed National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, directing federal agencies to investigate a broad range of political dissent as domestic terrorism. The administration says it is going after left-wing terrorism. Critics say it is going after dissent. In Texas, defendants tied to a Fourth of July protest at the Prairieland immigration detention center have been sentenced to decades in prison with terrorism enhancements, including one man who wasnt even at the protest.