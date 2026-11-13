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What's behind Alex Ovechkin's goal-scoring drop?
By Ted Starkey,9 days ago
On Tuesday, Alex Ovechkin makes his final regular-season stop in Tampa, the third date on his final tour around the NHL. Of course, this year, Ovechkin's offensive production has been nothing near what we have seen in the past, as the Capitals near the quarter point of the season the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer is currently on pace for 5 goals - when it wasn't too long ago you needed to add a zero behind that number.