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48-star U.S. flag opens conversations about history at Unalaska veterans gathering
By KUCB,10 days ago
Inside the Unalaska high school gymnasium, more than a dozen people took turns looking at a frayed American flag displayed on a table. It had 48 stars. The flag viewing was a part of the fifth annual Alaska Native Cultural Health and Resilience gathering, also known as ANCHR, hosted by the regional nonprofit Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.