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ACS approves renewal of successful Magma Math program
By Noah Wortham,10 days ago
ALABASTER — Alabaster City Schools renewed its Magma Math program, which has continued to boost students’ math scores in recent years. The Alabaster City Schools Board of Education officially approved the renewal of the Magma Math program during its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 9. ACS marked the first school system to utilize Magma Math in the state, and has continued to see improvements in students’ math scores since its deployment.
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