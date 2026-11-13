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‘Satisfactory Performer’: How a Serial Polluter Keeps Thriving in Texas
By Shelby Jouppi, Public Health WatchJim Morris, Public Health WatchAvi Paulson, Public Health WatchSavanna Strott, Public Health Watch,10 days ago
Despite years of environmental violations and workplace accidents, Formosa Plastics hasn’t been subjected to meaningful discipline. What more would it take?. Public Health Watch is a nonprofit investigative news organization based in Austin, Texas. POINT COMFORT, Texas — For more than four decades, the Formosa Plastics plant here has...