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Project LeanNation snips ribbon at Powell store with personalized meal plans and health coaching
By Jack Slemenda,10 days ago
POWELL — Most people need a bit more than an apple a day to keep the doctor away. Project LeanNation (PLN) certainly understands that. The company has built a brand on not only helping people put the best food possible into their bodies, but also by having steps in place through nutrition coaching and holistic health tracking to maintain healthy habits.