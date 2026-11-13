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Master Plan Reexamination – Notice and Invitation
7 days ago
The Planning Board (“Board”) is in the process of conducting a reexamination of its Master Plan. State law requires that every 10 years municipalities review the goals and objectives of their Master Plan and determine if they have been met, need updating, and/or new goals and objectives should be added. (N.J.S.A. 40:55D-89). The Master Plan is a compilation of planning documents and reports which have been created over the years. These documents are available for the public to view on the Township website at https://chathamtownship.org/masterplan and include: