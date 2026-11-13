undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flights resume at Logan and nationwide, but cancellations cause widespread delays
By Hannah Reale,11 days ago
More than 12 hours after flights nationwide were frozen Friday afternoon amid what appears to be a massive communications failure, nearly 200 flight cancellations at Logan International Airport were affecting passengers. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Logan Airport X account posted that the ground stop which went into effect more...