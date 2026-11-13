undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Managing Editor
10 days ago
Nationally award-winning local news outlet Jacksonville Today and its sister radio news outlet, WJCT News 89.9, are looking for an experienced newsroom leader to help build on our success as thriving nonprofit news providers. The Managing Editor will oversee the day-to-day presentation of digital stories and radio newscasts: assigning, curating and editing stories for jaxtoday.org and WJCT News 89.9 and ensuring editorial standards are upheld across distribution platforms. The editor also has the opportunity to expand and deepen our commitment to impactful investigative journalism.